Inter Miami’s scheduled away match against CF Montréal on Saturday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET has been moved to Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. DRV PNK Stadium will be hosting the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Preliminary Round (Prelims) on July 3. This will serve as the official start to the Gold Cup and is a key part of what is sure to be a vibrant summer of football in the region, which will include the Concacaf Nations League Finals in June and the Concacaf Gold Cup in July and August.