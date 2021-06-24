Cancel
American Gods: S3, Spiral & new Blu-ray/4K news including Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, Roger Rabbit, The Thing, Unbreakable & more

By Bill Hunt
thedigitalbits.com
 6 days ago

All right, we’re starting this afternoon with a few more new disc reviews for you to enjoy... Stephen has posted his thoughts on Curtis Bernhardt’s 1929 silent drama The Woman One Longs For, featuring only the second starring role for actress Marlene Dietrich. That’s now available on Blu-ray from Kino Classics.

thedigitalbits.com
Related
MoviesBlu-ray.com

Spiral: From the Book of Saw Blu-ray

Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release on 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray Darren Lynn Bousman's Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2020), starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson. The two releases will be available for purchase on July 20. Description: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form...
Movieshd-report.com

Lionsgate’s ‘Spiral’ releasing Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Spiral (2021) starring Chris Rock & Samuel L. Jackson is releasing to 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD on July 20, 2021. The Blu-ray combo editions from Lionsgate include a second disc and Digital Copy, while the DVD is just a single-disc edition. The combos are as follows: 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital, Blu-ray/DVD/Digital.
Moviesthemortonreport.com

Blu-ray Review: City of Lies

Two key pieces of information will likely help determine whether or not you will want to check out the newly-released (though not really new) true crime drama City of Lies. First, and most obvious, is the fact that it starts two of the greatest actors working in Hollywood—Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. Both are excellent in the film, with the former portraying retired LAPD detective Russell Poole and the latter a probing journalist, Jackson.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ 4K Steelbook Revealed + Pre-Order

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Lionsgate Home Entertainment are offering a sneak peek at what the upcoming Spiral: From the Book of Saw 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Steelbook packaging looks like. And it looks quite cool for the reinvention of the Saw franchise.
Movieshd-report.com

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) upgraded to 4k Blu-ray

Paramount will be releasing an upgraded presentation of Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on Sept. 14, 2021. In 4k, the film is presented in 2160p at 2.40:1 with Dolby Vision HDR (HDR10 TBD). Audio is likely provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 (although not confirmed yet by Paramount).
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Blu-ray & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release Guide - June 27-July 3, 2021

Where oh where did the month of June go? Did you overspend last week on the various sales, including Prime Day and a few other retailer events?. Welcome Volume 2 Episode 6 of our weekly release guide, a look at the highlights of what's coming out for the week, as well as a sneak peek at what was just announced the previous week.
Moviesbadfeelingmag.com

Arrow Video readies Ridley Scott’s Legend, Children of the Corn, and Cold War Creatures on Blu-ray & 4K UHD

Arrow Video has revealed their slate for September, and once again it features a stacked mix of beloved cult favourites. Leading the pack is a Blu-ray special edition of Ridley Scott’s 1984 fantasy film Legend (starring a young Tom Cruise and an unforgettable Tim Curry), a box-set of the Children of the Corn films, Cold War Creatures, a box set of four atomic-age sci-fi classics from producer Sam Katzman, and more.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One Blu-ray Review

The new look of this film is a refreshing change, and it works for this story. DC Universe Animated Original Movies has created forty-one films to date and now their forty-second Blu-ray has hit stores. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, as the name implies, is the first of two films that tells the story of a masked individual who is targeting victims in Gotham City. Written by Tim Sheridan (The Death and Return of Superman) and directed by Chris Palmer (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) this Warner Bros. Animated feature has a different look and feel than many of its predecessors. The "vibe" is mysterious and extremely dark and by the end, you can't wait for next month for the conclusion.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Arrow’s September Blu-ray & 4K slate, plus their Dune doc is no more, The Herculoids from Warner Archive & new announcements

We’re kicking off the new week with more disc reviews... Now then, before we get to the latest release news, we have an update on a recently-announced title. Arrow Video has unfortunately announced that the feature-length documentary, The Sleeper Must Awaken: Making Dune, is having to be dropped from the company’s forthcoming Dune 4K and Blu-ray editions (due on 8/31) as a result of “production issues.” We’d hesitate to speculate on what this might mean, but the loss of the documentary is a major knock on the release. As fans will already be aware, the Arrow release is already not going to include the restored TV cut/Alan Smithee version of the film (because Universal has pulled it from North American release), even though the Koch Media German webstore-exclusive 4K package will have it. To now lose the feature-length documentary too—which has been a major draw for fans of the film—is going to be a problem. (We don’t know if the Koch release will still include it or not—we’re trying to find out.) We’re already hearing from some Bits readers that they’ve cancelled, or are considering cancelling, their pre-orders. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about what’s going on here soon, but this is really disappointing news.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Aquaman 2,' 'John Wick 4' and More Major Blockbusters Begin Filming, Signaling Production Revival

“It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’” Vin Diesel told Variety on Saturday night. It was reported the following morning that “F9: The Fast Saga” raked in $70 million from 4,179 North American theaters, marking the largest opening at the U.S. box office since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The previous holder of this feat was Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” with $48.3 million.
Moviesentertainmentearth.com

Disney Showcase Roger Rabbit Jessica Rabbit Statue

This item cannot ship to certain locations outside the United States. Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. Sassy and sultry Jessica Rabbit. The singer and actress steps out of the Ink and Paint Club and into your living room!. Stunning hand-crafted and hand-painted...
MoviesBlu-ray.com

Finding You Blu-ray

Lionsgate Home Entertainment has officially announced that it will release on Blu-ray Brian Baugh's Finding You (2020), starring Katherine McNamara, Vanessa Redgrave, Jedidiah Goodacre, Tom Everett Scott, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson. The release will be available for purchase on August 10. Description: When her audition for an elite New York conservatory...
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Scanner Cop 1 and 2 - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Limited Edition

Overview - Some films need a long-lasting franchise to tell a complete story. Some get direct-to-video sequels whether the original films deserve one or not. Starting as a direct sequel to the original,Scanner Cop packs up from Cronenberg’s visceral sci-fi classic and runs towards the police procedural serial killer genre with gleefully gory results. Scanner Cop II is light on story or character but the parade of gore and gnarly special effects make a worthwhile watch. Vinegar Syndrome unleashes these rental shop classics to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in an elaborate 2-film 4-disc set with excellent fully restored HDR10 transfers, solid audio, and packed with some respectable bonus features. Don’t let your head explode, grab this while you can - Highly Recommended.