Venturans for Responsible & Efficient Government | We Deserve Better After 9 Years ⏳

It’s true what they say, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.” At least, that’s the case within Ventura Permit Services Department. Nine years after the Ventura Grand Jury ruled that Ventura’s Code Enforcement Division was too aggressive, change has been slow in the Permit Services Department. So much so that during the 2020 City Council elections, three candidates ran on platforms to improve the department’s behavior. Now the City of Ventura believes that things will get better if it follows the consultant’s report titled the Matrix Report. However, those changes don’t go far enough. There needs to be a change in the philosophy within the department to make meaningful changes.