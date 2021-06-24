Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Logan Castillo, a Brilliant, Super Smart, and Kind Boy

By Camille DeVaul
Posted by 
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nj2v_0adc5CVC00

Local ten-year-old boy dies after being diagnosed with Stage 3 Burkitt’s Lymphoma

PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Jun. 19, Logan Castillo passed away at 1:30 a.m. with his parents Leo and Katie by his side. Logan was ten years old.

A celebration of life for Logan will be held on Thursday Jun. 24 at 3 p.m. at the Riverstar Vineyards in San Miguel.

The celebration will be casual and cozy, just like Logan.

Logan’s father, Leo Castillo, said, “He was a stubborn boy, but he was brilliant. Super smart and super kind.”

On Sunday, Jun. 13, Logan was taken to the emergency room at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton after having flu-like symptoms for a week.

According to Leo, his son looked drastically different within that one week of being sick and lost 10 pounds in seven days.

A tumor was found while at Twin Cities, and because Logan’s stomach was swelling, he and his father Leo were driven by ambulance to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

There, doctors identified Logan had Stage 3 Burkitt’s Lymphoma in his abdomen.

Quickly, Logan began chemotherapy, but his body was not responding to the treatment.

Logan was then flown to a hospital in Los Angeles for dialysis treatment.

Unfortunately, that night Logan did not make it.

“I want to reiterate to people how sacred human life is, and it’s so nice to see kindness in a world that we’re living in. [We are] complete strangers to the Santa Barbara area but yet Santa Barbara went completely above and beyond,” said Leo.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Jun. 17 to help the Castillo family with medical expenses. In five days, the fund has raised over $43,000.

Leo said, “I want people to know how important these last few weeks have been because of the community themselves. I am baffled and floored by the amount of support in Santa Barbara, the amount of support that we’re getting here in town.”

Leo wanted to especially thank Officer Craig Burleigh in Santa Barbara. Burleigh works with veterans in crisis and helped rally the Santa Barbara community to support the Castillo family.

Leo is a 20 year Army veteran currently stationed at Camp Roberts. He is getting ready to retire from the reserves this year.

The GoFundMe page said, “Logan is a sweet, sensitive little boy who loves Star Wars. Logan has two siblings, his twin sister Lainey and his little brother, Noah.”

Logan and his twin sister Lainey will turn 11 on July 4.

“I think he would appreciate the love that everyone has shown,” said Leo.

The public is welcome to attend Logan’s Celebration of Life at Riverstar Vineyard. The event will be on the lawn, and food will be provided, but please bring your own blankets and chairs.

If you are coming from out of town, you can check for a room at the Holiday Inn Express in Paso Robles and let them know you are there to #liveforlogan for a special rate.

The Castillo Family asks instead of flowers to please consider donating to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara in Logan’s name.

You can donate to Logan’s GoFundMe page at gofund.me

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Miguel, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Society
Paso Robles, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Smart#Lymphoma Paso Robles#Twin Cities Hospital#Riverstar Vineyard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Society
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Army
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 06/21-06/27/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. June 21, 2021. 00:06— Maurilio...
HealthPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Take a Single Step Today By Rev. Elizabeth Rowley

Now that we have all grown accustomed to the life of sheltering at home, it’s time to change it up again! Isn’t that the way of things? So what have we learned about ourselves through this interesting time in our lives?. I’ve witnessed individuals undergo a complete transformation during the...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center Band Jammed for a Great Cause

17 Current and Alumni Band Students Rocked the House at The Backyard Jam. PASO ROBLES — The Backyard Jam Benefit for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center was one for the books! A special thank you goes out to all who attended, donated, and helped make this special event possible. The Backyard on Thirteenth generously donated their premier venue and made a new outdoor stage available to 17 young musicians and nearly 200 guests of all ages. The community enjoyed widely varied genres of music from the Youth Arts Student and Alumni Bands and celebrated their first live performance since COVID-19. Listeners were so intrigued that they lined the streets and tuned their ears to the sounds outside the sold-out show.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Letter to Editor: Notice to SLO County Clerk Recorder Tommy Gong ‘Cease and Desist’

On Monday, Jun. 14, MAGA Drag the Interstate—Central Coast (MAGA) served a “Cease and Desist” letter via email to Tommy Gong, SLO County Clerk/Recorder, for his blatant lies about law-abiding citizens exercising their First Amendment right to support this nation, our President, and law enforcement via a MAGA Drag the Interstate – Central Coast event on Oct. 31, 2020.
Templeton, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Fundraiser for the Templeton Recreation Foundation

TEMPLETON — Ike’s Love & Sandwiches featuring hundreds of iconic sandwiches on the menu, is having a Grand Opening Party on Tuesday, June 15 hosted by Ike, himself! And, the best part is all sales from in-store orders will go to the Templeton Recreation Foundation (from 5 to 9:00 p.m.). The Templeton Recreation Foundation (TRF) is a registered nonprofit (501 (c) 3) that supports the Templeton Recreation Department.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Being Thankful By Al Fonzi

Writing a story on “Being Thankful” on Memorial Day weekend may seem to be an odd topic but actually is quite relevant for the Day. Roberta and I recently took a trip east, exploring several rural communities where “the grass appeared to be greener.” Green it was, literally, so much so that you have to cut it twice a week as it rains frequently, creating spectacular vistas of mountains and fields, a sight normally seen on the Central Coast only a month or so each year.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Presents: The Secrets of Living Walls

SAN LUIS OBISPO — See how a living wall is made. Join Gage Willey, curator of Cal Poly’s Plant Conservatory, for a live demonstration and talk about the construction of Cal Poly’s new living plant wall on Saturday, Jun. 19 from 1 to 2 p.m. Learn how living walls are constructed and maintained, and get a peek at what the new facility plans to offer to the Cal Poly campus and greater San Luis Obispo community.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Warmer Weather Explodes with Fun! By Barbie Butz

Wow! It is so exciting to receive your press releases again now that things seem to be getting back to normal. Nonprofits are planning events, folks are “gathering” and sharing their lives, and I’ve even received some hugs from family members and friends!. Special congratulations to Paso Robles resident, and...
Templeton, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Now Open in Templeton

TEMPLETON — Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, featuring hundreds of iconic sandwiches on the menu, has officially opened its doors in Templeton. Kicking off on Jun. 15 is a weeklong celebration at Ike’s, including a fundraiser and official Grand Opening Party. The events will be hosted by the man, the myth, and the sandwich wizard himself—Ike Shehadeh—company founder and face behind the brand.