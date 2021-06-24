Logan Castillo, a Brilliant, Super Smart, and Kind Boy

Local ten-year-old boy dies after being diagnosed with Stage 3 Burkitt’s Lymphoma

PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Jun. 19, Logan Castillo passed away at 1:30 a.m. with his parents Leo and Katie by his side. Logan was ten years old.

A celebration of life for Logan will be held on Thursday Jun. 24 at 3 p.m. at the Riverstar Vineyards in San Miguel.

The celebration will be casual and cozy, just like Logan.

Logan’s father, Leo Castillo, said, “He was a stubborn boy, but he was brilliant. Super smart and super kind.”

On Sunday, Jun. 13, Logan was taken to the emergency room at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton after having flu-like symptoms for a week.

According to Leo, his son looked drastically different within that one week of being sick and lost 10 pounds in seven days.

A tumor was found while at Twin Cities, and because Logan’s stomach was swelling, he and his father Leo were driven by ambulance to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

There, doctors identified Logan had Stage 3 Burkitt’s Lymphoma in his abdomen.

Quickly, Logan began chemotherapy, but his body was not responding to the treatment.

Logan was then flown to a hospital in Los Angeles for dialysis treatment.

Unfortunately, that night Logan did not make it.

“I want to reiterate to people how sacred human life is, and it’s so nice to see kindness in a world that we’re living in. [We are] complete strangers to the Santa Barbara area but yet Santa Barbara went completely above and beyond,” said Leo.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Jun. 17 to help the Castillo family with medical expenses. In five days, the fund has raised over $43,000.

Leo said, “I want people to know how important these last few weeks have been because of the community themselves. I am baffled and floored by the amount of support in Santa Barbara, the amount of support that we’re getting here in town.”

Leo wanted to especially thank Officer Craig Burleigh in Santa Barbara. Burleigh works with veterans in crisis and helped rally the Santa Barbara community to support the Castillo family.

Leo is a 20 year Army veteran currently stationed at Camp Roberts. He is getting ready to retire from the reserves this year.

The GoFundMe page said, “Logan is a sweet, sensitive little boy who loves Star Wars. Logan has two siblings, his twin sister Lainey and his little brother, Noah.”

Logan and his twin sister Lainey will turn 11 on July 4.

“I think he would appreciate the love that everyone has shown,” said Leo.

The public is welcome to attend Logan’s Celebration of Life at Riverstar Vineyard. The event will be on the lawn, and food will be provided, but please bring your own blankets and chairs.

If you are coming from out of town, you can check for a room at the Holiday Inn Express in Paso Robles and let them know you are there to #liveforlogan for a special rate.

The Castillo Family asks instead of flowers to please consider donating to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara in Logan’s name.

You can donate to Logan’s GoFundMe page at gofund.me