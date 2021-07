Toyota has managed to keep most of the 2022 Tundra close to home, with next to no information leaking out thus far. We do know that it’ll feature a familiar look, better safety equipment, and it’s supposed to be a “best in class, world beater” truck. Expected to be revealed sometime later in 2021, we have a lot of questions, but we now know there’s one thing we don’t have to worry about: Power. And that’s because the new Tundra will have a whole lot of it.