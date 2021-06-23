Terraform 1.0 Release Adds Stability Guarantees and an Improved Upgrade Experience

HashiCorp announced the release of the 1.0 version of Terraform. This release provides an improved upgrade experience and significant improvements in cross-compatibility. As noted by HashiCorp, there are no significant changes in the 1.0 release as compared to the previous 0.15.5 release. Instead, the focus for this release is on stability and achieving the four key requirements set by HashiCorp in moving to 1.0. These requirements are that the project is deployed broadly, the major use cases are understood and supported, there is a well-defined user experience, and the product's architecture is stable.