Germantown, WI

Germantown School Board limits CRT to 2 high school courses

By Thomas J. McKillen
discoverhometown.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Germantown School Board approved a motion at its June 21 to limit discussion of Critical Race Theory (CRT) to two upper level courses at Germantown High School. The action is the latest step regarding CRT that has occurred since late April. The School Board originally approved a motion at its April 12 meeting banning CRT in district schools but rescinded the motion at its April 26 meeting after several residents spoke against the ban during the citizen comment portion of the April 26. Several residents also spoke out against CRT during April 26 meeting. Residents have continued to speak against CRT during School Board meetings in May and June.

