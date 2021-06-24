An update on the North I-25 Express Lanes Project between Fort Collins and Berthoud.The project has a long way to go.The northern part of the project – from Colorado Highway 402 to Colorado Highway 14 – is just now half done, according to Colorado Department of Transportation officials. The southern section – from Colorado 402 to the Berthoud exit – is only 20% done.The 18-mile, $750 million project to add express lanes, expand bridges, reconfigure interchanges and add bus slips began in September 2018.