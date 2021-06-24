Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EA Making 'Substantial Changes' to Executive Pay

By Noam Radcliffe
dbltap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic Arts says it will make "substantial changes" to executive pay after shareholders provided negative feedback about the company's current practices, per a regulatory filing ahead of a say-on-pay vote scheduled for August. Although the vote will be purely advisory — it wouldn't change compensation directly — EA has decided...

www.dbltap.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Compensation#Ea#Executive Pay#Electronic Arts#Ea#Ctw Investment Group#Activision Blizzard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
Related
Economygamesindustry.biz

How do AAA publishers justify overpaying execs? | Podcast

This week, Brendan and James are joined by Michael Varner, director of executive compensation research at CtW Investment Group, to discuss recent developments in the world of AAA publishing. Earlier this month, Activision Blizzard delayed its say-on-pay vote at the request of shareholders amid an ongoing campaign by CtW and...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,133 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Sony Acquires Housemarque Oy Game Developer For Undisclosed Sum

Sony Group Corp’s (NYSE: SONY) Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) acquired game developer and long-time partner Housemarque Oy. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Housemarque has developed eight titles exclusive to PlayStation consoles, including Returnal, Nex Machina, and Alienation. Sony may have also made another significant purchase, Bloomberg reports....
BusinessPosted by
VISTA.Today

Former CEOs of MGM Resorts, Nasdaq Stock Exchange Invest in Birmingham Township Native’s Sporttrade

Sporttrade, a fintech company founded by Birmingham Township native Alex Kane, has raised $36 million in funding to revolutionize sports betting. The funding round was led by Jump Capital, with Impression Ventures, Hudson River Trading, and Tower Research Ventures also participating. The investors also include Jim Murren, former CEO of MGM Resorts International, and Tom Wittman, former CEO of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.
Video Gamesmodernreaders.com

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.19.
Video GamesThe Spokesman-Review

Motley Fool: Game on

The stock of video game titan Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) has soared about 73% since “Call of Duty: Mobile” launched in October 2019. But over the four years through the end of 2020, Activision Blizzard’s revenue increased at a compound annual rate of only 5.2%. It may not look like a growth stock right now, but change is afoot.
BusinessThe Guardian

Executive pay: big names that fell foul of shareholders

The personal and financial sacrifices of many during the pandemic have cast a harsh light on executive pay excesses. Shareholders have delivered stinging rebukes to some of the UK’s best-known companies for failing to match the national mood. The High Pay Centre, a campaign group, thinks big pay packets in...
Technologymassivelyop.com

MMO Business Roundup: EA’s executive compensation, Facebook’s Oculus shenanigans, KRAFTON’s IPO

Welcome back to another quick roundup of MMO and MMO-adjacent industry news!. Electronic Arts is still awful: Remember how EA shareholders voted against its compensation plan – by a large majority – in 2020? It’s responded with a new compensation plan, which lowers pay for some executives, though not for CEO Andrew Wilson, who will actually make almost $40M this year, almost twice what he made last year. This is why we can’t have nice things. EA shareholders – who, again, supported last year’s excesses at only a 26% rate – will vote on this proposal in August. Good luck with that.
BusinessMorning Journal

Regulatory filings show pay of top LMC executives

LORDSTOWN — Electric truck startup Lordstown Motors Corp., which gave its founder and former CEO a $750,000 severance when he resigned last week, has agreed to pay his temporary replacement $500,000 over the next five months. The amount due to interim CEO Angela Strand is contained in a regulatory filing...
Trumbull County, OHVindy.com

LMC executives receive high pay, stock options

LORDSTOWN — Electric truck startup Lordstown Motors Corp., which gave its founder and former CEO a $750,000 severance when he resigned last week, has agreed to pay his temporary replacement $500,000 over the next five months. The amount due to interim CEO Angela Strand is contained in a regulatory filing...
BusinessCision

Change in the Group Executive Team of Enersense International Plc

Stock Exchange Release, 24 June 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Maija Kaski, Senior Vice President, HR, and a member of the Group Executive Team at Enersense International Plc steps aside from her position at the company. Kaski will continue in her position until 24 September 2021. “I warmly thank Maija for...
Video Gamesjioforme.com

EA receives negative feedback from shareholders and makes “significant changes” to executive compensation • Eurogamer.net

EA has made “significant changes” to executive compensation in response to negative feedback from shareholders. EA said in a regulatory filing prior to the vote in favor set in August that it had “considered shareholder feedback” and made “significant changes” to executive compensation for fiscal year 2022. Last year’s votes...