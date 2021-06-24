EA Making 'Substantial Changes' to Executive Pay

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.19.