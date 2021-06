The girl who was kidnapped from her Greeley home after a Christmas concert in 1984 has a trial update. A new trial date has been set for Steve Pankey – the Idaho man accused of kidnapping and killing Greeley 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews just before Christmas in 1984.Pankey’s 4½-week jury trial will begin Oct. 6. His first trial date, initially set for July 12, was vacated to give more time for advisement on a competency evaluation of Pankey.