Navy announces nomination for commander of 2nd Fleet

NORFOLK, Va. - Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced Wednesday President Joe Biden has appointed Rear Adm. Daniel W. Dwyer to the rank of vice admiral and assignment as commander, Second Fleet/commander, Joint Forces Command Norfolk.

Dwyer, a native of Alameda, California, currently serves as director of Plans and Policy, J5, United States Cyber Command in Fort Meade, Maryland.

He will replace Vice Adm. Andrew L. Lewis , who was the first commander of the 2nd Fleet after it was reestablished in 2018.