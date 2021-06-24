Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Cherry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHERRY COUNTY UNTIL 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ At 827 PM CDT/727 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kilgore, or 22 miles west of Valentine, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kilgore, Nenzel and Crookston. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for north central Nebraska.