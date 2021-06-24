Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherry County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Grant; Sheridan; Western Cherry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHERRY...NORTH CENTRAL GRANT AND SOUTHEASTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM MDT At 738 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles north of Ashby, or 40 miles south of Gordon, moving east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Intersection of Highway 61 and Survey Valley Road, Dipping Vat Meadow and Mother Lake. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of, north central and west central Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grant, NE
City
Gordon, NE
County
Sheridan County, NE
County
Cherry County, NE
County
Grant County, NE
City
Ashby, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Grant Sheridan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...