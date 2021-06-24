Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Grant; Sheridan; Western Cherry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHERRY...NORTH CENTRAL GRANT AND SOUTHEASTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM MDT At 738 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles north of Ashby, or 40 miles south of Gordon, moving east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Intersection of Highway 61 and Survey Valley Road, Dipping Vat Meadow and Mother Lake. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of, north central and west central Nebraska.