Hewitt PD investigating shooting at Hewitt Park

Authorities are searching for the suspect in a Hewitt Park shooting, the suspect is described to be wearing a dark jacket and a face mask, between 17 to 20 years of age, and about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet in height.

The Hewitt Police Department Communications Center was notified by the Waco Police Department at 6:41 pm that a 21-year-old victim was being transported to Providence Hospital after he had been shot at Hewitt Park.

Officers arrived at the scene and were notified by witnesses that the victim was playing basketball with a group, when the suspect arrived on the scene, parked his car, and began arguing with the victim.

The suspect walked back to his vehicle and arrived two to three minutes later to confront the victim again, this time with an unidentified rifle he was carrying under his pants. The suspect brought the rifle up and hit the victim on the head, attempting to strike him multiple times with the stock end of the rifle.

The victim got up and began running to escape the attack, bound eastward, when the suspect then fired multiple rounds in the park.

The suspect shot the the victim's leg at least once, and then fled with his weapon into a maroon 4Dr vehicle. The vehicle was also occupied with two to three other individuals, witnesses recall, as they sped away.

Some witnesses observed the victim get shot and pulled him into their vehicle to transport him to Providence Hospital. The victim is in stable condition at this time.

Authorities said evidence suggests that the victim and suspect knew one another, and that there is no other imminent threat or danger to the area.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hewitt Police Department at (254) 666-6272 with reference case number 21-000603.