There will be a Jan. 6 congressional investigation after all, it appears. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Monday the details of a select committee that will look into the events surrounding the Capitol riot. The announcement isn’t terribly surprising — we knew there would in all likelihood be some kind of effort to look into it — but it seems to acknowledge defeat in the effort to get the GOP to join in the bipartisan deal for a commission negotiated by a top House Republican.