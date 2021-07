Florence – William D. “Bill” Hanson, 67, of Florence, MT, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 in his home following a long battle with cancer. He was born October 29, 1953, and was adopted at the age of 3 into a family of 6 children, all of whom were adopted by Robert and Dorothy Hanson. The children grew up on a ranch north of Big Timber, MT. He attended 1st through 8th grade at the o.ne-room Cherry Creek Elememtary schoolhouse.