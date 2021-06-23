Cancel
Euless, TX

Embrey, Carlyle Group Sell 285-Unit Domain at Founders Parc Apartments in Metro Dallas

By Taylor Williams
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEULESS, TEXAS — San Antonio-based developer Embrey Partners LLC and The Carlyle Group, a private equity and alternative asset management firm based in Washington, D.C., have sold Domain at Founders Parc, a 285-unit apartment community located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Euless. Units feature custom cabinetry, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, ceramic and tile backsplashes and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, fitness center with a spin studio, cyber and resident lounges, coffee bar, game room, conference rooms, pet park and spa, bike wash and repair shop, fire pits and an outdoor kitchen. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope, Taylor Hill and Michael Ware of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer, Tampa-based multifamily investment firm American Landmark, in the transaction.

