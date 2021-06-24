Cancel
Rumor: Pacers could hire Rick Carlisle as coach

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Rick Carlisle resigned as Mavericks coach, he wrote, “I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career.”. He had already been linked to the Bucks. But with Milwaukee in the Eastern Conferences finals, Mike Budenholzer appears less likely to get fired. At least unless the Bucks get upset by the inexperienced Hawks.

nba.nbcsports.com
