Was Michael B. Jordan's ‘J'ouvert’ rum cultural appropriation or a missed opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago?

By Janine Mendes-Franco
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter African American actor Michael B. Jordan launched his new rum brand on Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, social media users from Trinidad and Tobago besieged the internet with cries of “cultural appropriation” over the rum's name. J'ouvert (from “Jour Ouvert”: literally “the opening of the day”), or the more Creolised “Jouvay,” is the elemental ritual that begins the country's annual Carnival festival.

#Trinidad And Tobago#Cultural Appropriation#African American#Juneteenth#Creolised#Canboulay Riots#Some African Americans#Caribbean#Trinidadian#French#Antillean Creole#Tobagonian English Creole#Trinbagonians#Wash Ur#Blm#Ig#Chefbrigetterj
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Michael B. Jordan apologizes and vows to rename rum line after appropriation outcry

Actor Michael B. Jordan apologized Tuesday after a recent announcement promoting his forthcoming line of rum sparked a backlash over the weekend. Several accused the “Without Remorse” star of appropriating Caribbean culture by naming his beverage collection J’Ouvert, a term that marks the beginning of Carnival festivities in the Caribbean and is traditionally celebrated by the people of Trinidad and Tobago, according to the Guardian.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason People Are Upset About Michael B. Jordan's Rum

Several weeks ago, Kendall Jenner faced a massive public backlash after the celebrity promoted a video for her new tequila that showed her sporting a hairstyle and clothing style associated with Mexican culture interspersed with shots of farmhands harvesting agave (via People). After a downpour of criticism, Jenner tearfully apologized on an episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and claimed she "felt really bad." Michael B. Jordan and his new rum brand now face their own scandal after critics have accused the star of cultural appropriation.
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Michael B. Jordan Facing Backlash For Naming His Rum Brand J’Ouvert

Michael B. Jordan Accused Of Cultural Appropriation For Naming His New Rum J’Ouvert, A Name Originated In The Streets of Trinidad. Michael B Jordan joins other celebrities in his new venture into the spirits industry. The actor is the lastest to dive into the alcoholic beverage industry. But he immediately faced backlash for his new rum brand name J’Ouvert.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Wants Michael B. Jordan To Change Name Of J'Ouvert Rum

Nowadays, it seems as if everyone is getting themselves involved in liquor brands. We've recently watched Kendall Jenner unveil her 818 Tequila brand and most recently, Michael B. Jordan has reportedly diversified his portfolio with J'Ouvert Rum. It's another way for celebrities to capitalize on their notoriety as they open up new streams of revenue, but quickly, Jordan was tacked with cultural appropriation allegations.
Celebritieslatinamericanews.net

Michael B. Jordan apologises for rum brand's name

Washington [US], June 23 (ANI): American actor-producer Michael B. Jordan addressed concerns expressed by rapper Nicki Minaj and other social media users over the name of his rum brand after coming under fire. The 'Black Panther' actor apologised for calling his new rum brand J'Ouvert after accusations that the name...
Celebritiesjagurltv.com

Michael B. Jordan Announces the Re-brand of His New Rum Line

Recently the actor Michael B. Jordan announced the launch of his forthcoming line of rums, J’’OUVERT. A description of the rum line reads, “Derived from the Antellian Creole French term meaning ‘daybreak,’ J’OUVERT originated in the pre-dawn streets of Trinidad, as celebration of emancipation combined with Carnival season to serve as the festival informal commencements. Crafted on those same islands, J’OUVERT Rum is a tribute to the party start.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation for wearing earrings with sacred Hindu symbol

Kim Kardashian is getting called out by people of the Hindu faith for cultural appropriation after participating in a photoshoot that used a sacred symbol. The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram last week to reveal that she did a photoshoot with Sita using her KKW Beauty brand products. She shared some of the same images on Twitter as well. In them, the reality star is heavily made up sporting very long nails and oversized earrings that have the sacred "om" symbol crafted in silver.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Porsha Williams’ Ex Dennis McKinley Gushes Over Her Sexy New Photo: ‘I Forgot You Were Engaged’

Dennis McKinley got flirty with ex Porsha Williams on Instagram on June 25. Dennis McKinley, 43, doesn’t need to be engaged to Porsha Williams, 40, to have a little fun with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star. After Porsha posted a sexy snap on Instagram of her posing in a teal dress, Dennis jokingly left a flirtatious comment on his ex-fiancée’s post while mentioning that she’s found love again with her new fiancé, Simon Guobadia. “Ok P Willy 👏🏾,” Dennis wrote. “I forgot you was engaged…I was about to hit your line after this 😂😂😂😂.” Porsha, much to the chagrin of her fans, has not yet responded to Dennis’ playful remarks.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Beauty & Fashiondnyuz.com

The Best-Dressed Stars at the 2021 BET Awards

Now that the world is opening up more and more, so are the red carpets. And the BET Awards 2021, which took place on Sunday, June 27, were a delightful return to form for live events. We’re grateful for the reemergence—a look is just not the same when it’s shared over Zoom.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Naming Their Daughter After Her

Queen Elizabeth officially has a new great-grandchild! And this one has a very specific connection to Her Majesty—she was named after Gan-Gan’s famous nickname. Over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The news was shared with a message from the royal couple that said, “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”