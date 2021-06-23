Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Congress’ look into cattle market manipulation

By Kristin Kasper
WEAU-TV 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congress is taking a closer look at alleged market manipulation in the packing industry. The Senate Agriculture Committee hosted a hearing to examine markets, transparency, and prices from cattle producers to consumers Wednesday. South Dakota cattle producer and United States Cattlemen’s Association Vice President Justin Tupper,...

www.weau.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Smith
Person
John Thune
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Gray Dc#Jbs Sa#Cargill Meat Solutions#National Beef Packing Co#Tyson Foods#The Department Of Justice#D Minn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Agricultureppioneer.com

Concentration, globalization core problems in cattle markets crisis

In comments submitted recently to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), R-CALF USA identified concentration of the beef packing sector and globalization of input supply chains as the core structural problems causing today’s crisis in the U.S. cattle industry. In April, the USDA called for public comments to help the Administration transform America’s food system by increasing durability and resilience […]
Congress & Courtssoutheastagnet.com

NCBA Pleased with Processing Capacity Bill

Introduction of the Butcher Block Act in the U.S. House of Representatives last week pleased the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA). The bipartisan legislation would establish a stand-alone loan program through the Department of Agriculture to help processors expand capacity, improve marketing options for cattle producers and encourage competitive markets and pricing for live cattle.
AgricultureAG Week

AgweekTV Full Show: The cattle market, a treasure trove, crops deteriorate and weed and pest control

Coming up on AgweekTV we will discuss the ag committee holding a hearing on the possible manipulation and anti-competitive practices in the cattle market. We'll visit an old dairy farm that converts to a treasure trove once a year. We will see crops continue to deteriorate in the region except for Nebraska. Finally, we will discuss the drought and heat making weed and pest control a real challenge this season.
Huron, SDPlainsman

Johnson believes cattle market has legislative momentum

HURON – In a press briefing Friday morning, South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson spent significant time discussing the Butcher Block Act that he has co-sponsored with Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) regarding processing in the cattle market. Johnson noted that the bill would be on top of work that the U.S....
Agriculturerrfn.com

The Cattle Market Conversation Continues

A long-awaited conversation took place in a Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee hearing. This came on the heels of growing talk about cattle markets across the country. The hearing addressed a wide range of issues, including price discovery and differing industry views on how to achieve it, market transparency and oversight and beef processing capacity. Speaking first was St. Onge, South Dakota rancher Justin Tupper, who serves as vice president of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association. Tupper said this hearing is critical because there is a crisis in rural America. “We, as cattle producers, understand and want the packer to make money. But, since 2015, corporate packers’ gross margins has ballooned from an average of $200 per head to well over $1,000 per head.” Representing the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association was rancher Mark Gardiner of Kansas. Gardiner stressed that the wide-ranging market challenges cannot be remedied overnight. “The unintended consequences of regulated government mandates could potentially have a negative impact on the beef industry.” Listen to the story.
Congress & Courtsfairburyjournalnews.com

Senator Deb Fischer Attends Hearing On Cattle Market Transparency

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer attended a hearing on transparency and prices in the cattle market on Wednesday, June 23. Senator Fischer urged the chairman and ranking member of the committee to hold this hearing. She is also the lead sponsor of the bipartisan Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021, which is intended to increase cash sales and bring more transparency to the market and the beef supply chain. Senator Fischer first introduced the Cattle Market Transparency Act in 2020. She and U.S. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon reintroduced this legislation on May 2 of this year.
Congress & Courtspoandpo.com

Senator Hoeven wants hearing on cattle markets

Hoeven worked with Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Ranking Member John Boozman (R-Ark.) to hold the hearing, the first one addressing these issues since 2019, in order to help advance solutions to improve transparency and price discovery in the beef industry. The hearing included cattle producers and agricultural economists....
Congress & Courtsfoxnebraska.com

Nebraska Farm Bureau calls on lawmakers to pass the Cattle Market Transparency Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Nebraska Farm Bureau is calling on lawmakers to pass a bill focused on cattle pricing. "When cattle producers suffer economic distress so does our state. We again call on Congress to take up and pass Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer’s Cattle Market Transparency Act, which will provide needed reform to the cattle marketplace," said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue.
AgricultureThe Dickinson Press

South Dakota cattle producer testifies before Congress about need for 'second bidder' in livestock market

The demonstration — spurred by Sen. John Thune — drew a laugh from the chairwoman, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., who noted her own background in 4-H barns. But then the committee got down to business, focusing on allegations of an oligopoly among the four packing companies — allegations that have drawn the ire of cattlemen and women, particularly in western states, and only flared during the pandemic.
Congress & Courtsyourfortdodge.com

Sen. Grassley Speaks On Cattle Market Transparency

From Radio Iowa- Demand for beef is high in grocery stores in Iowa and across the U-S as beef prices are sharply rising. While there’s plenty of supply, many cattle producers are struggling financially. The lack of transparency in cattle markets is the subject of a hearing Wednesday before the U-S Senate Agriculture Committee, where Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is the ranking Republican.
Congress & Courtsdtnpf.com

Cattle Markets Hearing Will Have a Lot to Unpack

The state of cattle markets will be the focus of a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing on Wednesday, but the divergence between how a senator sees meatpackers -- and how the packers see themselves -- is apparent from some comments and a position paper on Tuesday. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, will...
Agriculturenorthwestmoinfo.com

Turn up the Heat: Cattle Markets Need Transparency

As livestock producers, we strive to care for our animals and raise a wholesome product for our family, friends and neighbors. In return, we want a fair price for our livestock, which is increasingly difficult these days. Last spring, the COVID-19 virus crippled the meat and poultry supply chain. The...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Lawmakers ready to do a ‘deep dive’ into cattle markets

From concerns about broadband to rural jobs and health care, there are dozens of different topics that come up on a daily basis in Sen. Roger Marshall’s office. However, in recent months, the calls from his Kansas constituents about cattle markets have been topping the list. “My phone is blowing...
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

The Zipline: Ensuring a fair cattle market

For every $1 Americans spend on food, just 14.3 cents go to farmers. As the first link in our food supply chain, farmers and ranchers don’t get to set the price of their products and assume incredible risk with every planting and each herd of animals. We take great pride...
Congress & Courtswnax.com

Congress Urging USDA To Appeal Packer Line Speed Court Ruling

A group of 70 Senators and Representatives are urging the USDA to appeal the Federal District Court’s ruling calling for slower line speeds at six pork processing facilities. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is leading the group. He says small and medium sized pork producers will suffer the worst economic impact should this ruling hold up.
Agriculturenationalhogfarmer.com

Lawmakers ask for immediate action on pork harvest line speed

Seventy lawmakers joined Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Reps. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., and Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., in letters asking the administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to stop a recent court order from harming U.S. hog farmers. The letters call on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to appeal a recent federal district court striking down pork harvest facility line speeds allowed under the USDA’s New Swine Inspection System (NSIS).
Congress & Courtsriponadvance.com

Johnson sponsors bipartisan bill to support cattle producers

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) sponsored legislation on June 24 that would protect the U.S. meat industry while improving the marketing opportunities for livestock producers. “Our cattle producers and economists have been clear, there’s supply and demand, but not enough processing capacity,” Rep. Johnson said. To help rectify the situation,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

The Supreme Court Deals Ethanol A Blow By Undermining The Renewable Fuel Standard

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled on a protracted legal and political fight that has pitted two pillars of the Republican base against each other since 2018. The case, HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association, involved a small refinery in Wyoming that sought relief at the U.S. Supreme Court from a lower court ruling that restricted the authority of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide relief to refiners under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, granted that relief and gave small refiners a win in their ongoing battle to weaken the RFS.
POTUSPOLITICO

Mastercard resumes antitrust lobbying

NEW BUSINESS: Mastercard is jumping into antitrust lobbying for the first time in years. The payment giant hired The Duberstein Group at the end of May to lobby several other issues the company typically lobbies on including payment transactions, cybersecurity, virtual currency, trade and sanctions, and consumer products, according to the newly filed disclosure. But an analysis of filings shows that despite retaining a sizable bench of outside lobbying firms that includes The Raben Group, CGCN Group, Sidley Austin and Tiber Creek Group, Mastercard hasn’t reported lobbying lawmakers on antitrust issues since 2014.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. biofuel groups urge EPA to curb oil refinery waivers despite ruling

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. biofuel and corn industry groups said on Monday they are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to use restraint in its use of waivers exempting refiners from their biofuel blending obligations after the Supreme Court last week upheld the controversial program. The pressure comes...