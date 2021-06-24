Cancel
Empire’s Taraji P. Henson Shares The Latest On The Long-Awaited Cookie Lyon Spinoff

By Adrienne Jones
 5 days ago
Empire was forced to leave its fans sorta high and dry at the end of Season 6, with our growing health crisis leading to the cast and crew having to force a series finale onto the air two whole episodes earlier than previously planned. While the result left a lot to be desired for viewers, as well as those behind the show, spirits picked up quite a bit when word came down in summer 2020 that the long-hoped for spinoff focusing on Taraji P. Henson's bold, say-anything-that's-on-her-mind Cookie Lyon had finally started development. And, Henson just shared an update on the series for those looking to catch up with Cookie soon.

