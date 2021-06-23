Cancel
Midland, TX

Traffic Alert! For Thursday JUNE 24 Loop 250/Midkiff In Midland

Make note of this traffic alert especially for your Thursday COMMUTE going and coming to work, activities, errands or your daily route. The City of Midland Facebook states.... The traffic signal at Loop 250 and Midkiff Rd will be out of service for most of the day on Thursday, June 24, 2021, to allow for modifications related to the on-going service road widening project. Both service road intersections will operate as all-way stops and drivers should expect significant delays through the area.

Midland, TX
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

