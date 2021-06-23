Traffic Alert! For Thursday JUNE 24 Loop 250/Midkiff In Midland
Make note of this traffic alert especially for your Thursday COMMUTE going and coming to work, activities, errands or your daily route. The City of Midland Facebook states.... The traffic signal at Loop 250 and Midkiff Rd will be out of service for most of the day on Thursday, June 24, 2021, to allow for modifications related to the on-going service road widening project. Both service road intersections will operate as all-way stops and drivers should expect significant delays through the area.b93.net