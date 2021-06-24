Pacelli and Phillips clinch berth to state softball in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Pacelli and Phillips both punch their tickets to state softball in Green Bay after taking care of business in the sectional finals. Pacelli won a pitcher’s duel with Laona/Wabeno, 2-0. Freshman Hannah Trzinski came out victorious by throwing seven strong with no runs, six strikeouts and only two hits. Julia Storch gave the Cardinals the lead in the second inning with an RBI groundout. She gave Pacelli some insurance in the sixth inning with a single to center scoring Emily Grezenski. The game was capped off by a diving play by Briar Armatoski at second.