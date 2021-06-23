Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

OPINION: Communication is critical in representative government

By JIM HOWELL Jim.Howell@sedgwick.gov
derbyinformer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs personal freedom and national independence is celebrated over the next few weeks, I am reflecting on what makes good governance – including what are my responsibilities as a member of your representative government. Last month, I highlighted the principles of transparency and accountability. Another critical principle is your right to communicate with your representative which is grounded in the First Amendment to the Constitution. We know effective communication is easier said than done.

www.derbyinformer.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Representative Government#Enewsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Rep. Lowery requests AG's opinion on teaching critical race theory

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge could soon be weighing in on the national debate about whether and how to teach school kids about the country's history of racism. Driving the news: In a letter dated June 7, state Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) asked Rutledge for an opinion "regarding the legality of teaching so-called 'anti-racism' and Critical Race Theory in Arkansas public schools and universities."
EducationGrundy County Herald

OPINION: Ban on critical race theory protects students

The Tennessee General Assembly makes laws that protect the integrity of our state and defend those who are the most vulnerable. This time, the group in desperate need of defense is our children. A dangerous theory of thought is sweeping through our schools. You may have heard of it: critical race theory (CRT).
Politicstheweektoday.com

Opinion: Remote access to government meetings is our right

Governor Baker, Attorney General Healey, leaders of disability advocacy organizations, the Editorial Board of the Boston Globe, the New England First Amendment Coalition, ACLU and others have said that open meetings weren’t accessible to many before the pandemic. If you were a single mom with no ability to get a...
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Good fails to support police on critical vote

With his vote on June 15 as one of 21 Republicans in the House of Representatives opposed to the awarding of the Congressional Gold Medal to the police officers who attempted to defend the Capitol building and our senators and representatives from the unruly mob on Jan. 6, Rep. Bob Good has yet again sided with the worst of the worst in today's Republican Party.
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Communication

Communication is the process of transferring a concept from one person to another. We use language, gestures and symbols to convey information. One universally used symbol is a flag. A flag represents a country-the government of that country NOT the people. Wearing a Mexican flag intentionally or unintentionally communicates the...
PoliticsEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Government wrong tool for society

You are smart enough to know a hammer is the wrong tool for driving a screw. Yes, It can work in an emergency, but it isn’t best and can cause future problems. Either use a screwdriver for the screw or find a nail for the hammer. In the same way,...
Tiverton, RInewportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Finding government balance needed

At every level of government this question, too much or too little, is difficult to answer. Today in Tiverton the tension inherent in this question concerns notifying abutters of a proposed oyster farm. In most states, which are larger with greater populations, this kind of issue would normally be handled...
Hampton, NHSeacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: Are Hampton reps. representing you?

Last fall, area voters elected Republicans Tracy Emerick and Max Abramson to the state Legislature. However, Seacoast residents might well question whether their new representatives have worked for their best interests. Tracy Emerick: Why did you support legislation that reduced our area's money for infrastructure repair by $577,000? Doesn't the...
Politicswestwhiteland.org

Survey: Local Government Communication & Trust

Do you trust West Whiteland Township to do what is right?. This is the question at the heart of a West Chester University doctoral dissertation study. From about 1930 into the 1960s, the majority of citizens trusted the government to do what is right. But, as the country advanced through the middle of the century, this idyllic state transformed, and the public’s trust in government steadily declined. While some distrust is essential and desirable in a democracy, incessant distrust threatens to erode the democratic principles on which this nation is founded.
U.S. PoliticsTravel Weekly

Comment: Government communication has been dire and chaotic

The travel industry is still in crisis and deserves to be heard and acknowledged, says Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson. Like many of you, I watched industry entrepreneur Clive Jacobs speaking on a Travel Weekly webcast last week. From the reaction on social media, I gather many of you, like me, felt every single word resonate.
U.S. Politicshealthleadersmedia.com

Opinion: Hold the applause, ACA increases Americans' dependency on government

A June 17 U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the Affordable Care Act’s constitutionality was celebrated near and far by big government advocates. The 7-2 opinion, however, did not uphold the merits of the legal issues raised in support of Obamacare. Instead, the court merely ruled on procedural grounds that the states and individuals that brought the lawsuit did not have standing to challenge the law. (Read more about the opinion issued in the case, California v. Texas, here.) 
SocietyDaily Iowan

Opinion | A nuanced exploration of Critical Race Theory

Critical race theory is the new existential threat that must be purged from our great nation, according to Iowa Republicans. Like the previous threat —Sharia Law— Republicans seemingly have little to no understanding about critical race theory, or its critique of American society: legal structures within the U.S marginalize Black Americans and other historically oppressed groups.
ElectionsGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Pay attention to districting process

Summer weather has started here in North Dakota, and so has the 2021 legislative districting process. It will soon be a hot topic. As you know, there’s a lot of interest in fair elections these days, and North Dakota Voters First aims to keep you informed regarding the districting process. With your help, we can prevent gerrymandering - the harmful practice of drawing unfair legislative lines that protect incumbents and political parties.
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

OPINION: Fireworks a privilege

This weekend, America turns 245 years young. Already, you have undoubtedly heard the boisterous celebration, taking the form of a variety pack of explosions. Please, please, please, Derby, at the bare minimum, follow the guidelines and laws this weekend. That means you must cease the fireworks parts of your celebrations...
EducationNewsweek

The Real Problem With Critical Race Theory | Opinion

A growing number of parents of K-12 and high school students throughout the country have rebelled against the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) and "anti-racism" in public and private schools. The reasons for their alarm vary, and the rhetorical battles can be confusing, but it is not hard to get to the heart of parents' objections.
Lorain, OHMorning Journal

Working together to find good government solutions | Opinion

“Good government” comes in many forms, but none are more apparent than local officials who take the initiative to pursue more cost-effective solutions for their residents. Mayor Jack Bradley and officials from the City of Lorain contacted my office about a year ago to discuss potential solutions to rising water and sewer rates in the community. This was a proactive effort to seek opportunities and efficiency in a key area of city operations.