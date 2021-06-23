OPINION: Communication is critical in representative government

Do you trust West Whiteland Township to do what is right?. This is the question at the heart of a West Chester University doctoral dissertation study. From about 1930 into the 1960s, the majority of citizens trusted the government to do what is right. But, as the country advanced through the middle of the century, this idyllic state transformed, and the public’s trust in government steadily declined. While some distrust is essential and desirable in a democracy, incessant distrust threatens to erode the democratic principles on which this nation is founded.