OPINION: Communication is critical in representative government
As personal freedom and national independence is celebrated over the next few weeks, I am reflecting on what makes good governance – including what are my responsibilities as a member of your representative government. Last month, I highlighted the principles of transparency and accountability. Another critical principle is your right to communicate with your representative which is grounded in the First Amendment to the Constitution. We know effective communication is easier said than done.www.derbyinformer.com