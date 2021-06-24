Max The Impaler announced for ROH Women's title tournament

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Quinn McKay discussed wrestling in Ring of Honor, the ROH Bubble experience, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:. Quinn McKay on whether there were plans for her to wrestle in Ring of Honor before the pandemic and the women’s division relaunch: “I don’t know what the hard and fast plans were for me involving the women’s tournament because obviously, I was going to be involved, but I don’t know if I was necessarily supposed to wrestle because those details were still being ironed out, and I think we were still releasing participants in the field in general. Things in wrestling change all the time. You have no idea. It could be going one way and then the next it doesn’t. So you kind of just don’t take anything at face value or believe it until you’re walking out to your entrance. I was really, really excited because we were having this huge women’s division relaunch. That’s kind of what I had been waiting for since I had gotten there. I was waiting for something, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is it. This could be the moment, maybe this is the time.’ And then nothing happened at all, but 2020 across the board was going to be an incredible year for Ring of Honor.