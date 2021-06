North Dakota is well-known for its college hockey as home to one of the greatest powerhouse programs in the sport. Well, now their neighbors to the south are about to get involved. As first reported by ESPN’s John Buccigross on Tuesday night, Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is working on creating a Division I Men’s Hockey program, beginning in 2023-24. The school has since confirmed the decision on Wednesday as part of a plan to transition the entire athletic department to Division I by 2030, but the university did not provide a timeline for its move in hockey. Augustana currently does not have intercollegiate hockey or even club hockey, so there is work to do but a plan is in place.