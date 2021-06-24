Seven-run 13th inning caps San Francisco Giants’ sweep of Los Angeles Angels

Mike Tauchman’s three-run home run capped a seven-run 13th inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 9-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

The Giants took advantage of four walks in the inning, including one intentional walk, by the Angels bullpen to complete a two-game series sweep and win for the eighth time in nine games. The Angels have dropped three in a row.

For a few moments in the 12th inning, the Angels thought they had won the game. Juan Lagares scored in a close play at the plate that would have given the Los Angeles a 3-2 victory, but the call was overturned after a replay review.

The Giants took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 12th inning on Steven Duggar’s RBI double, scoring designated runner Donovan Solano from second base.

The Angels had to play much of the 12th inning with pitcher Griffin Canning in left field and Taylor Ward moving from left field to catcher, a position he had not played since 2017 when he was in the minors.

The shuffling of the defense was the result of catcher Kurt Suzuki taking a foul ball off his face mask, forcing him out of the game. The Angels’ other catcher, Max Stassi, was used a pinch hitter earlier in the game.

Canning played a key role in the Angels tying the game in the bottom of the 12th, dropping a successful sacrifice bunt to move designated runner Jose Iglesias from second to third.

Lagares’ infield single scored Iglesias to tie the game. Lagares went all the way from first to third on David Fletcher’s high chopper that went for an infield single.

Luis Rengifo followed with a grounder to first baseman Darin Ruf, who threw home in an attempt to get Lagares. Following the replay reversal, Rengifo was called out. Dylan Bundy, a pitcher appearing as a pinch hitter, subsequently struck out, sending the game to the 13th inning.

Brandon Crawford’s bases-loaded walk in the top of the 13th put the Giants on top. A wild pitch from Junior Guerra brought in another run, and Steven Duggar’s two-run single upped the lead to 6-2. Two batters later, Tauchman broke the game open.

Jared Walsh’s grounder scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the 13th.

Giants reliever Dominic Leone (1-0) got the win over Angels reliever Alex Claudio (1-2).

Angels starter Shohei Ohtani and Giants starter Kevin Gausman both pitched well but were not involved in the decision. Each gave up one run on a solo homer in the fifth inning, and each struck out nine batters. Ohtani was able to last six innings while Gausman went seven innings.

San Francisco’s Mike Yastrzemski hit his 10th home run of the season in the top of the fifth, and Rengifo replied with his second of the year in the bottom half of the inning.

–Field Level Media

