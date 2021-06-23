When is the College Hill Arts Festival? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: When will the College Hill Arts Festival be held this summer?. A: The College Hill Arts Festival announced on its Facebook page May 1 that this year’s event was canceled due to uncertainty created by the COVID pandemic. The festival takes months of planning, and organizers could not predict what the COVID situation would be like for this summer’s exhibition, which had been scheduled for June 18-19. The CHAF plans to return next year on June 17-18, 2022.