Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Falls, IA

When is the College Hill Arts Festival? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: When will the College Hill Arts Festival be held this summer?. A: The College Hill Arts Festival announced on its Facebook page May 1 that this year’s event was canceled due to uncertainty created by the COVID pandemic. The festival takes months of planning, and organizers could not predict what the COVID situation would be like for this summer’s exhibition, which had been scheduled for June 18-19. The CHAF plans to return next year on June 17-18, 2022.

wcfcourier.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Falls, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Waterloo, IA
Society
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Chaf#Dunkerton Farmers Market#The Des Moines Register#Carters#Oshkosh B Gosh Brands#Iowans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Retail
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...