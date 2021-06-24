Houston Astros star Alex Bregman (quad) out 2-3 weeks

The Houston Astros expect to be without third baseman Alex Bregman (quad) for at least two to three more weeks, manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday.

“These things don’t heal that quickly,” Baker said. “I won’t have any reports for you for a couple of weeks.”

The timetable will likely keep the two-time All-Star out until the All-Star break.

Bregman was placed on the injured list last week after straining his left quad running up the first-base line in a contest against the Texas Rangers. Baker had initially been unable to provide a timetable for the 27-year-old’s recovery.

Bregman is batting .275 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs through 59 games this season.

–Field Level Media

