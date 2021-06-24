Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman (quad) out 2-3 weeks

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h6rAm_0adc1uky00

The Houston Astros expect to be without third baseman Alex Bregman (quad) for at least two to three more weeks, manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday.

“These things don’t heal that quickly,” Baker said. “I won’t have any reports for you for a couple of weeks.”

The timetable will likely keep the two-time All-Star out until the All-Star break.

Bregman was placed on the injured list last week after straining his left quad running up the first-base line in a contest against the Texas Rangers. Baker had initially been unable to provide a timetable for the 27-year-old’s recovery.

Bregman is batting .275 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs through 59 games this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad#The Houston Astros#The Texas Rangers#Il Cleveland Indians#Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBKPLC TV

Astros’ Alex Bregman leaves game vs. Rangers with strained quadriceps

HOUSTON (AP) — Astro’s third baseman Alex Bregman left Houston’s game Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers with a strained left quadriceps. Bregman was injured in the first inning while running to first base when he grounded into a double play. He pulled up a few steps before first base and hobbled off the field after the play before heading to the clubhouse.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Robel Garcia: Enters for injured Bregman

Garcia entered Wednesday's game for injured third baseman Alex Bregman (quadriceps) and went 0-for-4 in an 8-4 win over the Rangers. Houston manager Dusty Baker told Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle that it looks like Bregman could be out "for a while," but then quickly added the severity of the injury is not yet known. Pending an evaluation of Bregman on Thursday, Garcia could be in line for consistent at-bats. First baseman Yuli Gurriel could also fill in at third.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: 3 players boosting production with Bregman falling

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 16: Chas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros gestures to the crowd ahead of Jonah Heim #28 of the Texas Rangers after hitting a home run during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park on June 16, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
MLBallfans.co

Bregman down ‘a while’ with quad injury

HOUSTON — The Astros will know more about the extent of Alex Bregman’s quad injury in the coming days, but manager Dusty Baker did not attempt to make the situation sound rosier than it is. Bregman is going to be out “a while,” Baker said following the Astros’ 8-4 win...
MLBtheScore

Astros' Baker: Bregman will be out 'a while' due to quad strain

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is still without a firm timetable to return from his strained quad, and manager Dusty Baker isn't expecting the All-Star back anytime soon. "It will be a while," Baker said Friday, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Houston placed Bregman on the...
MLBsoxmachine.com

Astros 7, White Sox 3: Houston beats up Lance Lynn

The Chicago White Sox are straight-up not having a good time in Houston this weekend. Lance Lynn had his worst start of the season, giving up six runs in just four innings of work, the White Sox offense continues to sputter, and Robel Garcia’s three-run double in the third inning broke the game wide open as the Houston Astros cruised to a 7-3 victory.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros 8, White Sox 2: Brutal Series Sweep in Houston

If there’s one thing we want to do with this series, it is absolutely bury it and never speak of it again. The Chicago White Sox have been swept by the Houston Astros in this four-game series at Minute Maid Park, ending on Sunday in brutal fashion. Other than a close 2-1 loss, the Astros absolutely dominated the South Siders on all cylinders, showing that the injury-driven Chisox need to make some more substantial changes to their lineup to start playing better against contending teams.
MLBHouston Press

Houston Astros Remain In Hunt at Every Position For MLB All Star Game

If there was one thing evident from this past weekend's Houston Astros' sweep of the Chicago White Sox, aside from the fact that the Astros are clearly among the best teams in the sport right now, it's that some fans and media of opposing teams are still having a hard time moving on from the Astros' sign stealing scandal.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros are now even in seven-inning doubleheaders all-time

Due to weather conditions on Friday, the Houston Astros‘ contest with the Detroit Tigers was postponed to a doubleheader on Saturday. This shuffled some lineups, but it also added a 27th roster spot for Andre Scrubb to return, who didn’t make an appearance. As many know now, doubleheaders were changed...
MLBFrankfort Times

Alvarez, Correa late HRs, Astros split twinbill with Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning and the Houston Astros rallied past the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to a split a doubleheader Saturday. After winning the opener 3-1 and ending the Astros' 11-game winning streak, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox swept out of Houston to cap rough weekend vs. Astros

HOUSTON — After the Chicago White Sox took two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays to briefly become the best team in baseball, catcher Yasmani Grandal said that the head-to-head series victory against another American League contender didn't say anything about this group of South Siders. It was only June, after all.