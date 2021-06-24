Michael B. Jordan Addresses Rum Brand Name Controversy
Michael B. Jordan has apologized over the name of his new rum brand, J'Ouvert. After recently posting photos celebrating its launch, the actor was accused of cultural appropriation by naming his liquor after an annual Caribbean festival. The holiday — which translates to "daybreak" in Antillean Creole French — originated in 18th century Trinidad and is still a Carnival event that carries immense cultural significance because of its representation of emancipation and freedom for those who were enslaved.www.papermag.com