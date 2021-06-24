Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael B. Jordan Addresses Rum Brand Name Controversy

By Sandra Song
papermag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael B. Jordan has apologized over the name of his new rum brand, J'Ouvert. After recently posting photos celebrating its launch, the actor was accused of cultural appropriation by naming his liquor after an annual Caribbean festival. The holiday — which translates to "daybreak" in Antillean Creole French — originated in 18th century Trinidad and is still a Carnival event that carries immense cultural significance because of its representation of emancipation and freedom for those who were enslaved.

www.papermag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Carnival#Rum Brand Name#Antillean Creole#French#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoslatestnewspost.com

Michael B. Jordan to Change Rum Name After Criticism From Nicki Minaj & More

As the conversation around the brand’s name picked up steam online, some social media users from the Caribbean community and diaspora pointed out the lack of connection between its public-facing figures and Caribbean culture, raising questions about Jordan’s use of the term and whether it was culturally appropriative. At one...
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Michael B. Jordan Called Out Over J’Ouvert Rum Announcement

Michael B. Jordan might be one of the most beloved actors of his generation, but he’s currently on the bad side with a certain segment of the Caribbean population. After the announcement of his new J’Ouvert Rum, many are accusing the American actor of cultural appropriation despite reports that Jordan is working alongside a business partner of Trinidadian descent.
Celebritieswopular.com

Nicki Minaj Calls On Michael B. Jordan To Rename His Rum Brand With Ties To Caribbean Culture - E! News

Nicki Minaj Calls On Michael B. Jordan to Rename His Rum Brand With Ties to Caribbean Culture E! NEWSMichael B. Jordan’s new rum line sparks controversy Yahoo EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan's rum brand accused of cultural appropriation TheGrioNicki Minaj Reacts To Michael B. Jordan Cultural Appropriation Slander + Schools Him! Hot97 - Hip Hop & R&B NewsNicki Minaj Responds to Michael B.
NBAhypebeast.com

Michael B. Jordan Vows To Rename His Rum Brand After Cultural Appropriation Accusations

Michael B. Jordan has apologized and vowed to rename his newly unveiled rum brand, J’Ouvert, following blacklash after his initial announcement. The name refers to the commencement of carnival in the Caribbean and has ties to emancipation from slavery in Trinidad and Tobago. Critics felt that Jordan’s use of the word was cultural appropriation, especially after discovering a line in Jordan’s trademark filing that said the name has “no meaning in a foreign language,” and argued that Jordan should not be leading the company without having any connection to the Caribbean.
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Creed 3’s Michael B. Jordan Apologizes After Catching Flack From Nicki Minaj Over His Brand New Rum Brand

As she shared, Nicki Minaj didn’t believe the Black Panther star intentionally hurt Caribbean people with the rum line, but she felt it was important to share the importance and why people were getting upset. Back in the 1800s, the celebration had roots in landowners gathering and imitating their slaves working in the sugarcanes. Once the slaves were freed, they started celebrating J’Ouvert, and there were fears of his brand commercializing the term away from its initial meaning and culturally appropriating it.
NBAwopular.com

Michael B. Jordan Apologizes, Vows To Change Rum Name After Backlash

Creed star Michael B. Jordan recently launched a rum brand named after Trinidad and Tobago festival, J'Ouvert, and has received flak from the Caribbean community. Michael B. Jordan apologizes and vows to rename rum line after appropriation outcry. Michael B. Jordan said he never meant to 'offend or hurt' anyone...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason People Are Upset About Michael B. Jordan's Rum

Several weeks ago, Kendall Jenner faced a massive public backlash after the celebrity promoted a video for her new tequila that showed her sporting a hairstyle and clothing style associated with Mexican culture interspersed with shots of farmhands harvesting agave (via People). After a downpour of criticism, Jenner tearfully apologized on an episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and claimed she "felt really bad." Michael B. Jordan and his new rum brand now face their own scandal after critics have accused the star of cultural appropriation.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
CelebritiesPosted by
FootwearNews

Taraji P. Henson Dazzles in Versace Dress and 5-Inch Heels on 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet

Taraji P. Henson arrived in style at the 2021 BET Awards in her latest red carpet look. The Oscar-nominated actress and the host of the evening stunned in a dazzling Versace dress, styled by Jason Bolden. The sleeveless number featured sheer black panels with sparkling trim, as well as a flowing pink and yellow printed skirt with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the outfit with a sparkling pair of drop earrings and several rings.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Taraji P. Henson Will Be Hosting The 2021 BET Awards

Award shows have been forced into hosting socially distant or virtual events in the past year. The Grammys returned partially this year, along with other prestigious ceremonies in the entertainment industry. The BET Awards are set to take place later this month and they've finally announced who will be hosting the big event -- Taraji P. Henson. The Empire star will be holding down hosting duties on Sunday, June 27th at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Christina Aguilera, 40, Wears Nothing But A White Cardigan & Black Briefs In Sexy New Polaroid Pic

Christina Aguilera had a fun photo shoot in her Pride 2021 merch collection, which is sending money to two nonprofits that benefit transgender individuals!. Christina Aguilera has launched a Pride 2021 collection, so of course, she had to model it! This called for a photo shoot, in which the “Lady Marmalade” singer posed in the collection’s $55 “Spectrum Photo Sweatshirt” (which featured a graphic art print of Christina’s face) and the “Spectrum Logo Brief Underwear” (which she wore with just a long white cardigan). Christina posted polaroid photos from the sultry shoot to her Instagram page on June 3, leaving fans in awe!
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kendall Jenner claims fame made it ‘harder’ for her to become a successful supermodel

Kendall Jenner has denied accusations that her fame helped her become a supermodel, alleging that it actually made it “harder” for her to achieve her career.The reality star addressed her successful modelling career during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special, where she claimed that everything she has accomplished has been the result of her own hard work.“In the topic of offensiveness to some of the things people assume about our family, I think everyone around me, whether friends or family, knows how hard I worked and still work,” the 25-year-old said. “I did everything that I was supposed...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

'American Idol' Winner Jordin Sparks Displays Her Curves in a Knitted Top & Tight Jeans in Pics

Jordin Sparks who won in "American Idol" in 2007 proves to be a talented singer and fashionista as she displays her curves in a knitted top and tight jeans. Talented singer and songwriter Jordin Sparks came into stardom during her teenage years. In 2007, she competed in the singing competition, "American Idol" and among multiple contestants, emerged the winner.