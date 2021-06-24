Michael B. Jordan Addresses Rum Brand Name Controversy

Michael B. Jordan has apologized and vowed to rename his newly unveiled rum brand, J’Ouvert, following blacklash after his initial announcement. The name refers to the commencement of carnival in the Caribbean and has ties to emancipation from slavery in Trinidad and Tobago. Critics felt that Jordan’s use of the word was cultural appropriation, especially after discovering a line in Jordan’s trademark filing that said the name has “no meaning in a foreign language,” and argued that Jordan should not be leading the company without having any connection to the Caribbean.