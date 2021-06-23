Sharon Stone Raises Eyebrows With Her Comments on Hollywood's Meryl Streep Standard
When criticizing Hollywood's treatment of women, the 'Basic Instinct' star raises an issue about how the industry never acknowledges that other actresses are as good as Meryl. AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone has stirred an online debate with her comments on Meryl Streep. While she has no personal issue with the 3-time Academy Award winner, the Oscar-nominated actress has criticized Hollywood's treatment that never acknowledges other women are as good as Meryl.www.aceshowbiz.com