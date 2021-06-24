Erika Girardi opens up about divorce for 1st time in new 'RHOBH' episode

Erika Jayne finally opened up about her divorce during the June 16 episode of ‘RHOBH’, when she said she ‘did not see’ her marriage ‘ending this way’. We’ll be frank — Erika Jayne didn’t say a lot about her divorce during the June 16 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but what she did say was very interesting. Especially given the wild claims that were made during The Housewife and the Hustler, Hulu’s new documentary about her and Tom Girardi’s legal scandals.