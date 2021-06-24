Erika Girardi opens up about divorce for 1st time in new 'RHOBH' episode
Erika Girardi, also known as Erika Jayne, is opening up about her divorce to lawyer Tom Girardi for the first time in the newest episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." In the episode that aired Wednesday night, titled "The Liberation of Erika Jayne," the 51-year old reality star said she left without saying goodbye to her now estranged husband, without even leaving him a note before serving him for divorce the next day.www.today.com