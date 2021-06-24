Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Erika Girardi opens up about divorce for 1st time in new 'RHOBH' episode

By Alexander Kacala
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErika Girardi, also known as Erika Jayne, is opening up about her divorce to lawyer Tom Girardi for the first time in the newest episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." In the episode that aired Wednesday night, titled "The Liberation of Erika Jayne," the 51-year old reality star said she left without saying goodbye to her now estranged husband, without even leaving him a note before serving him for divorce the next day.

www.today.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
City
Hinkley, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Beverly Hills, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Erika Girardi
Person
Erin Brockovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhobh#New Place#Rhobh#Lamborghini#Chasen#Lion Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPeople

Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards Wear Matching Dresses on RHOBH: 'No, We Didn't Plan It'

Great Bravolebrities think alike. During Wednesday night's episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards showed up to fellow cast member Sutton Stracke's house for a "Paris party" in the same Rotate Birger Christensen black and white polka dot dress. They picked the puff-sleeve frock to match the theme of the soirée - which celebrated the City of Lights in the 90210 while travel was limited amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Kyle Richards and Andy Cohen Share New Info About Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been following the life of Kyle Richards since Season 1. Back then, her sister, Kim Richards, was also a cast member on the show. Kim has since exited the franchise, but for Season 11, Kyle was joined by her big sister, Kathy Hilton, who joins the shows as a friend after having made cameos in the past. Kathy has definitely offered up some comic relief to the drama of life on RHOBH.
Louisiana StateNew York Post

‘RHOBH’ star Erika Jayne downgrades to LA rental after divorce

Blondes usually have more fun, unless you’re Erika Jayne and have to downgrade from a 10,200-square-foot mansion to a 2,100-square-foot home. Amid the release of the salacious Hulu documentary “The Housewife and the Hustler,” which details the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s legal troubles, many fans have wondered about her current living situation after she was forced to leave her luxe lifestyle behind.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Erika Jayne calls divorce from Tom Girardi 'f--king' complicated'

Erika Jayne isn't sharing too many details about her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi but did call it "f--king' complicated" on Wednesday's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." "There’s so many layers to this divorce. It’s so f–king complicated," she said in a voiceover during the...
RelationshipsHollywood Life

‘RHOBH’ Recap: Erika Jayne Breaks Her Silence On Her ‘Complicated’ & ‘Difficult’ Divorce

Erika Jayne finally opened up about her divorce during the June 16 episode of ‘RHOBH’, when she said she ‘did not see’ her marriage ‘ending this way’. We’ll be frank — Erika Jayne didn’t say a lot about her divorce during the June 16 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but what she did say was very interesting. Especially given the wild claims that were made during The Housewife and the Hustler, Hulu’s new documentary about her and Tom Girardi’s legal scandals.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Parade

Who's Erika Jayne And Her Husband Tom Girardi? All About the Housewife and the Alleged Hustler's Divorce, Drama and Documentary

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are in hot water: The Housewife & The Hustler documentary (streaming on Hulu now) aired a lot of their dirty laundry and financial dealings. The estranged couple are being sued by several parties, and the details are harrowing. Get to know the backstory of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her beleaguered husband.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Erika Jayne addresses ‘complicated’ divorce on ‘RHOBH’

Erika Jayne didn’t mince words about her divorce from Tom Girardi on Wednesday’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” calling the ordeal “f–king complicated.”. In the show’s opening minutes, Jayne — who split from the now-disgraced lawyer on Election Day last November — was seen riding in a car as she got ready to see her co-stars for the first time since dropping her bombshell text to them about her divorce.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Erika Jayne thought about a trial separation from Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne thought her marriage was salvageable before she filed for divorce. The “RHOBH” star, 49, confessed that she thought about trying out a temporary split from Tom Girardi ahead of her November 2020 divorce filing on Wednesday night’s episode of Bravo series. “You know, I almost floated the idea...