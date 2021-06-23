Salma Hayek recalls losing out on ‘Matrix’ role to Jada Pinkett Smith after failing the physical test

After Jada Pinkett Smith shared an unreleased poem by her dear friend Tupac Shakur, fans teased Will Smith over his wife’s unending ‘affection’ for the late rapper. “Will Smith is a multimillionaire still losing the affection of his wife to a man who died 25 years ago,” tweeted one fan shortly after Jada Pinkett Smith shared a never-before-seen poem written by her close friend, the late Tupac Shakur, on June 15. “Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight!” Jada captioned the Instagram video showing the unreleased work. “Over the years, Pac wrote me many letters and many poems, and I don’t think this one was ever published – he had a song called ‘Lost Souls’…but I believe this was the original concept,” she said in the clip before reciting the poem. While it was a touching gesture from Jada to her late friend, some fans decided to troll her husband over her deep connection to Pac.