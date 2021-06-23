Cancel
Salma Hayek recalls losing out on ‘Matrix’ role to Jada Pinkett Smith after failing the physical test

By Karu F. Daniels
NY Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalma Hayek and Jada Pinkett Smith competed against one another for a role in the Matrix blockbuster movies. The Oscar-nominated actress reflected on the first time she met the “Red Table Talk” hostess — and it was when they were both auditioning to be cast in the iconic sci-fi franchise.

www.nydailynews.com
