A state representative from Butler County has sponsored legislation that he says would resolve uncertainties about arming school staffers on district property. The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that if school staff and teachers are armed by their districts in Ohio, they will need the same level of training that law enforcement officers. The decision came from a lawsuit filed by a group of parents who sued Madison Schools in September 2018 seeking an injunction blocking the district from allowing teachers and other staff to carry guns without the training required of law enforcement officials: 728 hours versus the 24 hours the school has in its policy.