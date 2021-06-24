How to apply for post-pandemic rent relief in San Francisco and California

Reyna Aguilar has amassed $20,000 in rent debt since losing her restaurant job when coronavirus shutdowns set in. Since she lost employment during the pandemic, and is considered low-income, Aguilar is eligible for a portion of the $90 million in rent relief dedicated to San Francisco from state and federal governments. But like others, she’s run into difficulties filling out the application and hasn’t been assured she will receive aid as tensions with her landlord increase.