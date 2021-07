RALEIGH — Foxes are known to be sly, but that doesn’t necessary mean not seen. It’s breeding season and young foxes, called kits or pups, and their parents are spending more time outside of the den, making sightings more likely. What does this mean if you see one, or if you find a den near your property? Extension biologist Falyn Owens at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission offers several options.