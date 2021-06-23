North Carolina lawmakers consider medical marijuana legalization

The governor of Virginia on Thursday officially proposed pushing up the timeline to implement marijuana legalization—one of a series of amendments to the reform legislation that he’s submitting to lawmakers. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) also addressed concerns over provisions dealing with home cultivation, expungements and worker protections. Top legislators and reform advocates have been pushing for many of these changes, particularly moving up the effective date. The governor’s proposal would make it so possession of cannabis by adults 21 and older would be legal on July 1, rather than in 2024 as the measure currently stipulates. Home cultivation would be allowed starting on July 1 as well. Plants would have to be labeled with “identification information, out of sight of public view, and out of range of individuals under the age of 21,” a summary states. “Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” Northam said in a press release. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana—and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice. I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.” The Senate version of the legalization bill would have legalized possession by July 1, but the House of Delegates pushed for delaying the effective date until legal sales launch on January 1, 2024, and that chamber won out following negotiations on sending the bill to Northam’s desk last month. That said, the House speaker and other top lawmakers shifted their position in recent days, joining the call to legalize ahead of schedule. Lawmakers will now take up Northam’s proposed changes in a short session on April 7. The governor also asked the legislature to…