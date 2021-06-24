NASA balloon detects California earthquake – next stop, Venus?
Between July 4 and July 6, 2019, a sequence of powerful earthquakes rumbled near Ridgecrest, Calif., triggering more than 10,000 aftershocks over a six-week period. Seeing an opportunity, researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech flew instruments attached to high-altitude balloons over the region in hopes of making the first balloon-borne detection of a naturally occurring earthquake. Their goal: to test the technology for future applications at Venus, where balloons equipped with science instruments could float above the planet’s exceedingly inhospitable surface.www.aerotechnews.com