Colorado Springs, CO

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host 4th of July fireworks show

KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Switchbacks plan on hosting a big fireworks show for the Fourth of July at the brand new Weidner Field.

On Sunday, July 4, the team takes on Real Monarchs SLC at 6:30 p.m. After the game, there will be a fireworks display.

This show is in addition to the city's fireworks event, which will once again be spread out across town like last year.

The 4th of July Symphony on Your Porch features multiple firework launch sites across the city. Residents can tune into a variety of radio stations to hear the Colorado Springs Philharmonic will be broadcasting a concert to go along with the firework shows

Fort Carson and the Rocky Mountain Vibes will both host a fireworks display on July 2.

For tickets for the Switchbacks firework show and game, click here. Gates open at 4 p.m.

