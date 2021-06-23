Centrifugal Pump Market to Reach $48.8 Bllion by 2026: MarketsandMarkets™

Automatic liquid soap dispensing pumps have witnessed increased popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to contain the spread of the novel infection. Increasing chronic health disorders, such as diabetes, blood pressure, heart problems, and obesity are expected to create awareness regarding cleanliness and personal hygiene on a domestic level among people, which may foster the growth of the liquid dispensing pump market. Furthermore, the increasing occurrence of infection through transmitted diseases such as COVID-19 may further drive disinfectant sales, which impact the sale of liquid dispensing pumps. Continuous awareness and recommendation of healthcare organizations about using sanitizers, disinfectant lotions, and liquid to prevent the risk of this pandemic seems to be an opportunity for the growth of the liquid dispensing pump market. In addition, end users are attracted toward innovative designs of liquid dispensing pumps, which also can be viewed as an opportunity for manufacturers to invest in research & development in liquid dispensing pumps.