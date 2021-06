1. Stony Point: Although the Tigers prefer to grind out yards on the ground, they certainly have some proven weapons on the edge. Senior speedster Jaden Leonard will line up everywhere from the outside to the slot, where the 6-foot, 175-pound first-team all-district selection in 2020 excels on jet sweeps as well as receiver screens. Classmate Lukas Morin, another all-district selection last season, provides a perfect complement to Leonard at 6 feet, 3 inches and 185 pounds. If the team can develop some depth at the spot, this unit could emerge as one of the best in the Austin area even with a new quarterback.