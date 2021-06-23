Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports
There was a serious crash on Cottage Grove Road this morning. Four individuals were taken to the hospital; two with serious and life threatening injuries. The victims in this case were waiting for a left turn signal onto Cottage Grove Road. The victim vehicle proceeded into the intersection when they had the green light. The suspect vehicle failed to stop on the red and t-boned the other vehicle. Driver made initial comments of checking his phone. This investigation is ongoing.www.cityofmadison.com