Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

City of Madison Wisconsin
 11 days ago

There was a serious crash on Cottage Grove Road this morning. Four individuals were taken to the hospital; two with serious and life threatening injuries. The victims in this case were waiting for a left turn signal onto Cottage Grove Road. The victim vehicle proceeded into the intersection when they had the green light. The suspect vehicle failed to stop on the red and t-boned the other vehicle. Driver made initial comments of checking his phone. This investigation is ongoing.

