Fried Cabbage with Bacon

These Smoked Bacon Wrapped Chicken Lollipops are a super fun and super delicious handheld meal! Plus a bonus recipe for avocado ranch dipping sauce!. If you have never heard of Chicken Lollipops then let me introduce you! This is such a fun and unique recipe that you are starting to see gain in popularity at a lot of southern BBQ joints. Once you have a bite of these chicken lollipops, I guarantee it won't be the last time you make them! You will really love all of the different flavors that are combined to create this special recipe. If you want to make a crazy-fun and unique summertime recipe for family and friends, then you need to try my Smoked Bacon Wrapped Chicken Lollipops!