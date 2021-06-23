Fried Cabbage with Bacon

Loaded hot dogs are a "thing" in northern Mexico. Every state and town has its own unique style and signature, but one commonality I found and am totally into is the bacon-wrapped dog. For this recipe, I was inspired by the hot dogs sold along the beach here in Mazatlán, by the bolillo stuffed dogs in Sonora, and by the chili dogs I grew up eating in Texas. I took freshly baked soft bolillo rolls, split them, topped them with cheese, and broiled them until the cheese melted and started to brown. I then filled the rolls with crispy, griddled bacon-wrapped dogs smothered in chori beans, sautéed onions and jalapeños, and a pickled-jalapeño mayo. There are jalapeños three ways in this loaded dog!