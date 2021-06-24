Police strengthen mental health response through collaboration; clinician to join team
As a crisis intervention officer with the Santa Maria Police Department, Max Shaffer is the only member of the force fully dedicated to mental health response and services,. In the near future, however, he will be joined by a clinician from the Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Department to form a co-response team, as part of the department's ongoing goal to bolster mental health services.santamariatimes.com