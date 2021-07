A Pennsylvania woman looking to adopt a new dog was reunited with the same beloved pet she lost more than two years ago. Aisha Nieves, who previously lived in Allentown and has since moved to Schuykill County, told the Morning Call she was searching the Lehigh County Humane Society's (LCHS) adoption webpage for a new dog for her two sons when she noticed a tan pit bull-Rottweiler mix up for adoption.