Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

John Lennon Considered This Beatles Project Pure “Humiliation”

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0XF0_0adbzVzn00

Making it to the top wasn’t exclusively about pumping out new hits and performing stellar concerts, even for the Beatles. It also came with some obligatory projects, stunts, and gigs that left something to be desired. One stood out to John Lennon for some time as simple “humiliation.”

In the years of the Beatles’ prominence, it was not uncommon for bands and artists to transcend not just genres but also mediums, participating in movies documenting their rise to fame – and sometimes collapse. Its with this approach Lennon took extreme issue.

Timing makes everything into nothing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psQKa_0adbzVzn00
HELP!, from left: Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, 1965 / Everett Collection

The Beatles kept one foot in the music industry while also entering the film scene with A Hard Day’s Night (1964), Help! (1965), and Yellow Submarine (1968), among others. It was while filming Help! that the band started expanding their substance horizons, then-recently smoking marijuana with Bob Dylan, a habit that continued into the year.

“We were smoking marijuana for breakfast,” Lennon reflected in the novel All We Are Saying. “We were well into marijuana, and nobody could communicate with us because we were just glazed eyes, giggling all the time.” That put them in a mindset that might not have been the best for what Lennon would consider a major humiliation.

Filming ‘Help!’ put the band through prolonged humiliation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwsP3_0adbzVzn00
John Lennon found a particular task from HELP! to be very humiliating / Everett Collection

While filming Help!, young fans would come onto the set, chaperoned with their parents, and the Beatles would have to eagerly greet these eager fans, lest having the press ruin them, according to Far Out. Of the experience, Lennon expressed, “It was the most humiliating experience for me.” He went on, “Like sitting with the governor of the Bahamas because we were making Help! and being insulted by these f*ckin’ jumped-up middle-class b*tches and bastards who would be commenting on our work and our manners. And I was always drunk, like the typical-whatever it is-insulting them. I couldn’t take it. It hurt me so, I would go insane, swearing at them and whatever.”

Lennon concluded, “It was a f*ckin’ humiliation. One has to completely humiliate oneself to be what The Beatles were, and that’s what I resent. I did it, but I didn’t know. I didn’t foresee that, it just happened bit by bit till this complete craziness is surrounding you.” Does that change how you’ll see the movie, knowing what went through at least one member’s mind at the time? Is that a simple price for fame?

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Humiliation#Music Industry#Yellow Submarine#Far Out
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Why John Wayne Denounced Frank Sinatra And President Kennedy During The Red Scare?

During his years in the limelight, John Wayne was famously conservative, so much so that he was the head of the Motion Picture Alliance for the Preservation of American Ideals from 1949 to 1953. It strived to fight off “fascists and communists” by protecting “the American way of life” in the media. Part of Wayne’s passions in this area would see him condemning both Frank Sinatra and JFK.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

What Paul McCartney Regretted About The Beatles’ “When I’m Sixty-Four”

When Paul McCartney was 24, The Beatles released Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, an album which includes his track “When I’m Sixty-Four.” During an interview, Paul McCartney revealed why he used the number “64” in the song. In addition, he discussed how he would change the track if he wrote it at a later stage of his life.
Musicmyradiolink.com

Flashback: The Beatles Record ‘Yesterday’

It was 56 years ago today (June 14th, 1965) that the Beatles recorded “Yesterday” — the Paul McCartney-written classic, which stands as the most covered song of all time. “Yesterday” was taped at London's Abbey Road Studios on a day that perhaps showed the truest account of McCartney's songwriting and performing abilities. In addition to “Yesterday,” the Beatles tackled not only the future folk-rock classic “I've Just Seen A Face,” but the spleen-splitting hard rock “Help!” B-side, “I'm Down.” “Yesterday” was first released on the UK Help! album on August 6th, 1965.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Remembering The Beatles’ Stuart Sutcliffe

Today (June 23rd) marks what would have been original Beatles bassist Stuart Sutcliffe's 81st birthday. Sutcliffe left the group in the summer of 1961 to continue art college in Hamburg, Germany. He died of a cerebral hemorrhage on April 10th, 1962 at the age of 21, with most sources attributing his death to a blow to the head which he received after a post show run-in with local Liverpool thugs — not John Lennon as has been often been incorrectly reported. In the months leading up to his death, Sutcliffe, whose brain was literally swelling against his skull, would fall into incredible fits of rage due to the pain, and was often rendered blind by the agonizing attacks.
MusicPosted by
Salon

K.Flay on Spotify playlists, “Sgt. Pepper” and the power in John Lennon’s lyrics

Musician, rapper and songwriter K.Flay joined host Kenneth Womack to talk about growing up in a "Beatles over Stones" household, her new EP "Inside Voices," (featuring "TGIF," her collaboration with Tom Morello) and much more on "Everything Fab Four," a podcast co-produced by me and Womack (a music scholar who also writes about pop music for Salon) and distributed by Salon.
Musickrcu.org

Martin's Must Reads: 'The Last Days of John Lennon'

With their impact on our culture, the legacy of the Beatles transcends music. An impact that is still felt today. The heart of the Beatles was its initial driving force John Lennon. The story begins in Liverpool England with two teenagers John Lennon and Paul McCartney just eager to make...
Musicnewpaper24.com

The Beatles: John Lennon Might Pang ‘affair’ was ‘organized’ by Yoko Ono | Music | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

The Beatles: John Lennon Might Pang ‘affair’ was ‘organized’ by Yoko Ono | Music | Leisure. After The Beatles cut up in 1970 John Lennon labored laborious on his personal music. Between writing and recording albums alongside the Plastic Ono Band, he was additionally preventing for peace and justice together with his spouse, Yoko Ono. In mid-1973, nevertheless, catastrophe struck the couple. Ono claimed she “wanted a relaxation … wanted area”. To fight this, Lennon began a relationship together with his assistant, Might Pang.
Musicnewslanes.com

Cilla Black was pulled onto stage by John Lennon to sing with The Beatles

Cilla Black once revealed she always wanted to grace the stage with her talents. While she wasn’t born into much money or notoriety, she was born in Liverpool at the same time as The Beatles. Throughout their teenage years the two acts crossed paths, but it wasn’t until John Lennon and co hit the stage when Cilla found her way into stardom.
Musicgoodmenproject.com

‘Imagine’: John Lennon’s Complicated Masterpiece

The seeds of John Lennon’s 1971 Imagine album – his second solo project – began as far back as the Beatles’ time in India in 1968. That’s where the original version of “Jealous Guy” was sketched out (first composed under the title, “Child of Nature.”) During the sessions for Let It Be, his powerful anthem, “Gimme Some Truth,” was written. However, despite the famed peace-and-love title track, much of the album was inspired by the contentious period of the Beatles’ breakup. Considering that Lennon was exploring “primal scream” therapy at the time, it’s no surprise that he had a lot to get off his chest. A lot.
MusicPosted by
Ladders

How ruthless were The Beatles?

Were they really just four lovable mop tops who loved shouting “Yeah, yeah, yeah!” to every “expert” who wanted to help them?. Or merely uncompromising? No matter what the consequences might be?. The Beatles were perceived in various ways in the early days, both behind the scenes and in public:...
Entertainmentprimetimer.com

The Beatles

Showing 1 - 9 of 9 articles tagged "The Beatles" Watch: Eric Idle's Beatles Parody The Rutles Premiered 43 Years Ago Today. On March 22, 1978, NBC premiered The Rutles: All You Need Is Cash, a mockumentary parody of The Beatles written... Posted Wednesday 9/25/19 at 4:41AM EDT. Ringo Starr...
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Prince Ghosted Elton John Twice Before They Played Live Together

Elton John says Prince walked out on him twice - once at a party and once onstage - before they finally performed a complete song together. The British legend shares the story in a foreword he wrote for Duane Tudahi's new book Prince and the Parade and Sign O' the Times Era Studio Sessions: 1985 and 1986, an excellent and detailed document of one of the most fruitful eras of Prince's career.