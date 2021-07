The Bio-Hybrid Cargo PICK-UP electric bike is positioned as an efficient transportation solution for individuals and businesses alike that would provide them with a way to carry a range of cargo between locations. The bicycle features an expansive cargo bed that can be used for carrying a wide range of items including personal gear all the way up to goods for delivery. This would make it great for carrying groceries, equipment or even picnic essentials when organizing a get-together with family and friends.