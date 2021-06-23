Cancel
Border to Border: Western States Speed Education and Enforcement Campaign, Friday to Sunday

By Idaho State Police
Idaho State Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the West, law enforcement has seen a dangerous trend in excessive speeds, including speeds of 100 mph or more. As fewer drivers were on the roads during the COVID-19 pandemic, some who were on the roads were driving faster. In many states, citations for excessive speed have increased, as have fatal and serious injury crashes and speed-related vehicle rollovers. Some states like Idaho saw the dangerous trend peak with an increase in fatality crashes over the recent Memorial Day weekend.

