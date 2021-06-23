Border to Border: Western States Speed Education and Enforcement Campaign, Friday to Sunday

Throughout the West, law enforcement has seen a dangerous trend in excessive speeds, including speeds of 100 mph or more. As fewer drivers were on the roads during the COVID-19 pandemic, some who were on the roads were driving faster. In many states, citations for excessive speed have increased, as have fatal and serious injury crashes and speed-related vehicle rollovers. Some states like Idaho saw the dangerous trend peak with an increase in fatality crashes over the recent Memorial Day weekend.