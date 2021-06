I like cinnamon and I think it suits well with every dessert. That’s why I made cinnamon cake and wanted to show how it is made. It is not that hard to make. If you know how to cook something, you can make this cake too. Also, you do not have to have lots of ingredients. Many people have these ingredients in their houses. So, you can make it whenever you want. Besides, you can add walnut pieces to this cake. It goes well with cinnamon. However, I prefer to use cinnamon instead of using walnut. Anyway, as I said before, we have a few ingredients. Also, to make this cake, mix the sugar and eggs well. Then, add the rest of the ingredients and mix all of them very well. As you see, it is not hard to make. I hope you like its taste and enjoy making it. Enjoy your dessert.