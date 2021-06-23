Cancel
Recipes

Slow Cooker Beef Ragu

By Kristy Norrell
12tomatoes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know how many times I’ve claimed that something is the “ultimate comfort food” but this Slow Cooker Beef Ragu makes me want to take it all back. What is more comforting than tender, falling apart beef in a rich and savory tomato sauce? Nothing. (Or at least not a lot of things.) And with this recipe, the slow cooker makes that stick-to-your-ribs deliciousness nearly effortless. The only thing difficult about this is deciding what to serve it over – but when you’re choosing from polenta, mashed potatoes, or pasta there’s no way to lose.

12tomatoes.com
#Beef Recipe#Slow Cooker#Roast Beef#Comfort Food#Food Drink#Cooker Beef
